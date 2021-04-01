COVID-19 in Nashik: Patient wearing oxygen mask dies hours after protesting outside municipal corporation building

In a shocking incident, a COVID-19 positive patient died on Thursday while sitting out on a protest outside the municipal corporation in Nashik after allegedly being turned back by a number of hospitals.

As per a NDTV report, the deceased, Babasaheb Kole, 38, was seen on a 'dharna', wearing an oxygen mask connected to a cylinder, last evening (March 31) outside the civic body's headquarters.

After about an hour, an ambulance from the corporation took him to the municipal hospital. According to his family, at around midnight, his oxygen level went close to 40 percent. A normal level of oxygen is usually 95 percent or higher.

Babasaheb died around 1 am in the night.

His wife giving a statement to local journalists had said, "Two-three days back he was taken to Bytco (Hospital). From there, he went to another hospital, from there to the government medical college. Medical College said no bed. We went to a lot of hospitals. Nobody admitted him. Then we came back to civil (hospital) and got oxygen for him and put him on it. Nobody heard us."