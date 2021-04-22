COVID-19 in Mumbai: Vaccination turnout rises by 32%

The turnout of beneficiaries increased by 32 per cent in the last 24 hours in Mumbai. 48,152 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday compared to 36,315 a day before. However, 48 private vaccine centres remained unoperational due to the unavailability of vaccines.

Senior officials from the Health Department of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that they are facing issues in distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. “There are 130 vaccination centres and we are sometimes getting as few as 20,000 to 40,000 doses. It is a challenge to distribute such few doses among the centres,” an official said.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, said the city had received 1.1 lakh doses on Tuesday, but these would mainly be distributed among the public centres offering free vaccination. “With the addition of 1.1 lakh doses, the city now has a stock that will last three days. Private centres may not be able to vaccinate in full capacity till the supply is streamlined,” she said.

So far, 21,28,095 citizens have been vaccinated in Mumbai. Out of this, 3.13 lakh citizens have taken the second dose of the vaccine. 8.22 lakh doses have been given to senior citizens, followed by 7.27 lakh doses to people above 45 years, 3.07 lakh doses to people on the frontline, and 2.71 lakh doses to healthcare workers. Moreover, out of the total vaccinations, more than 13 lakh people have been vaccinated in the municipal centres.