COVID-19 in Mumbai: Taxi, auto-rickshaw drivers fleeing city under fear of another lockdown

With the announcement of night curfew across the state, the fear of yet another lockdown has once again spooked the blue-collared workforce such as taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers.

Many of the drivers are fleeing Mumbai, say the drivers' unions, and the number of taxis and autorickshaws on the roads are also dropping. Likewise, the number of aggregator cabs has also dropped, not just for this reason but also due to the fact that they are demanding a hike in fares.

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported how trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are running full in the past few days. The number of black and yellow cabs on the road is around 20,000 though the total number of registered ones is around 36,000 taxis. Likewise, of the 2.50 lakh autos registered, there are around 1.50 lakh or so that are on road. The unions expect these numbers to drop further as drivers are going back to their native homes.

“The number of taxis on the road has come down to 15,000 or so. Many of our drivers have or are returning to their hometowns over fear of another lockdown,” said AL Quadros, senior trade union leader. The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra are on a rise and people especially the labourers and financially backward classes still remember what happened last year when lockdown was first announced. And so, people are leaving the city as a preventive measure.