COVID-19 in Mumbai: Private centers for vaccination in BMC limits allowed to operate 24×7

In a bid to boost the COVID-19 vaccination drive, private centers under limits of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shall be operating day and night. The Central Government gave a nod to the approval proposed by the BMC. To make the process convenient, the municipal corporation has requested the Centre to do necessary changes to its vaccination registration website.

Hospitals like- Nanavati, Bombay, Saifee, Lilavati, Global, Hinduja, and Nanavati, HBT Trauma Care hospital, Breach Candy Hospital, HN Reliance Hospital and Masina Hospital, Lion Tarachand (Sion), Sapna Healthcare (Ghatkopar), Milat Diagnostics (Jogeshwari), Balaji Hospital (Malad), Meena's (Bhandup) and Dr. Bhatia's (Bhandup) were amongst the ones who started the drive from Match 5 and 6. A total of 29 private hospitals had been given permission for the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile the BMC began it's third phase of vaccination on March 1 at municipal corporation run facilities - BKC Jumbo Hospital, Bandra, Mulund Jumbo Covid Hospital, Mulund, Nesco Jumbo Covid Hospital, Goregaon, Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri and Dahisar Jumbo Hospital, Dahisar. In 19 other BMC run facilities/vaccination centres, the third phase of free vaccination began from from March 2, 2021.