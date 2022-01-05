COVID-19 in Mumbai: Over 15,000 cases likely today, says Maharashtra task force member

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said that over 15,000 cases are expected in Mumbai today. He further urged citizens to contact their doctors if they are showing symptoms.

"Stay safe Mumbai 15K plus cases likely today, Mask completely and Behave Responsibly. If symptoms test and contact your doctor most have mild disease .if vulnerable be cautious and connected .complete vaccination if not done," he tweeted.

Stay safe Mumbai 15K plus cases likely today, Mask completely and Behave Responsibly. If symptoms test and contact your doctor most have mild disease .if vulnerable be cautious and connected .complete vaccination if not done 🙏 — Dr. Shashank Joshi (@AskDrShashank) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 10,860 new cases and 2 deaths on Tuesday. 9,665 patients among them are asymptomatic i.e. 89% of hospitalized patients.

834 patients are hospitalised today. 52 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients. Out of 30,565 available beds only 4,491 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 14.7% beds are occupied out of total available beds.

Patients recovery rate is currently 92% in Mumbai. Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.63% and doubling rate of patients is 110 days.

BMC has traced 31,015 contacts in last 24 hours. There are 16 containment zones in BMC region and 389 building are sealed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 02:30 PM IST