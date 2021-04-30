COVID-19 in Mumbai: Has BMC allowed shoes, garments and stationery shops to open?

The graph of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is showing a downward trend. On Thursday, the city recorded less than 5000 cases for the fifth day in a row. The recovery rate has also increased to 88%. Currently, the overall growth rate in Mumbai is around 0.86 percent and the rate of doubling is around 79 days. This is due to the ongoing lockdown, noted the civic officials.

Amid the downward trend in Mumbai, a message is going viral on social media. As per the message, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new COVID-19 guidelines, which will be applicable from May 1. According to these guidelines, stationery shops have been allowed to remain open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 3 pm; shoes and garments shops are allowed to remain open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm; general stores are allowed to remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the BMC has clarified that this message is fake. "This image, making rounds on social media, is FAKE. BMC has issued NO such guidelines," the Mumbai civic body said in a tweet. "All lockdown guidelines issued by state govt will remain in effect. We request citizens to NOT believe in rumours & urge them to NOT forward such FAKE information," it added.