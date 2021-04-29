Mumbai continues to record less than 5,000 fresh Covid cases, 82 die in 24 hrs

Mumbai continued to record less than 5000 cases for the fifth day in a row. On Thursday, the city recorded 4,192 positive cases and total 5,650 patients were discharged and 82 patients succumbed to Covid-19.

Total 38,848 tests were conducted on Thursday and the recovery rate also increased to 88 percent. Presently the overall growth rate in Mumbai is around 0.86 percent and the rate of doubling in Mumbai is around 79 days.

Civic health officials have said that due to the ongoing lockdown, the case tally has fallen in Mumbai in the past one week by a significant margin and now that the lockdown has been extended, the trend for the next few days will be very important.

"The average rate of tests that are being conducted is the same in Mumbai due to which the infection rate is varying between 12-15 percent and the rate of recovery has also increased in the past one week," said Dr Mangala Gomare - executive officer of public health department in the BMC.

Meanwhile, total 66,159 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday and 68,537 patients were discharged, alongside this, total 771 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Thursday and the fatality rate of the state stands at 1.5 percent.

The total case tally in Maharashtra stands at 45.39 lakh and there are a total 6.70 lakh active cases in Maharashtra.