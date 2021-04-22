COVID-19 in Mumbai: Daily case figures in HW ward see a drop by 25%

H West (HW) ward, which covers the Bandra (West), Khar (West) and Santacruz (West), has seen a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases by 25 per cent. In the second week of April, from April 7 to April 13, the number of cases recorded in this ward daily stood between 400 and 570. However, the tally started to gradually decline in the following week. The ward recorded 400 plus cases on April 14 and April 15. From April 16 to April 21, the number of cases dropped to around 300 cases daily.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have attributed the ongoing restrictions to the decline in the case figures. Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of HW ward, said that citizens have stopped venturing out and are mostly abiding by the regulations. This has helped in containing the spread of the virus. "We have taken all the housing societies, trade associations and commercial establishments into confidence and have made them vigilant about the current situation," Vispute told the Free Press Journal. "All the residential buildings are following the rules and people are not venturing out without a valid reason. Also, our field officers are working throughout the day to ensure there are no violations," he added.

If people continue to cooperate like this, then the case tally will come down at a faster rate, said Vispute. "The ongoing restrictions have helped in bringing down the numbers. Most of the newly infected patients are asymptomatic and have been kept in home quarantine," said Asif Zakaria, a Congress corporator from this ward.

Currently, more than 90 per cent of the cases in the ward are being reported from high rises. There are 37 sealed buildings and 554 sealed floors.

After cases started to rise in mid-March, many residential buildings formed their own rules to ensure that people maintain discipline within the premises. The Pali Hill Residents’ Association (PHRA) framed regulations last month and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on those seen without their masks inside the building premises.

"The death rate in the second wave is higher than last year. This has spread fear amongst the citizens. In Pali Hill, people are not stepping outside unnecessarily and are following all the necessary protocols," Madhu Poplai, secretary of PHRA, told FPJ.

"People are aware of how deadly the second wave is and have become more cautious than how they were last year," said Patrick D' Mello, a resident.