COVID-19 in Mumbai: City sees a rise in cases, 1360 test positive on March 7

Mumbai on Sunday (March 7) recorded 1360 new Covid-19 cases while 1020 patients were discharged. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.30 per cent. The city recorded 5 deaths today.

Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 1360 new cases on Tuesday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,33,564. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 10,731.

The state on Sunday reported 6013 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 20,68,044. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 93.17 per cent.