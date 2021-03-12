COVID-19 in Mumbai: City records 1,646 new cases on March 12, highest since mid-October

Mumbai on Friday recorded 1,646 cases of coronavirus, the highest since mid-October, raising the tally of infections to 3,40,277, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With four fatalities in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 11,519, the official said.

The daily count of infections in the city has crossed the 1,500 mark for the third consecutive day.

This is the first time since October 17 that the city has witnessed such a high number of cases.