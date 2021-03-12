Maharashtra reports nearly 16,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time in 2021

In a yet another significant spike, 15,817 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday (March 12) in Maharashtra. This is for the first time this year that over 15,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state in a single day. The previous highest single-day surge this year was 14,317 on Thursday, March 11.

Besides, 56 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 52,723. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.31%.

11,344 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 21,17,744. The recovery rate in the state stands at 92.79%.

Currently, 5,42,693 people are in home quarantine and 4,884 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 1,10,485.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3137 new cases on Friday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2907 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 3580 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 115 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1098, Latur circle 630, Akola circle 1801, and Nagpur circle recorded 2549 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown has been imposed in the Parbhani district. Minister Nawab Malik, who is also Parbhani's Guardian Minister, said the lockdown will be enforced from today (March 12) midnight till 6 am on March 15. "Due to increase in COVID19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am upto Monday morning 6 am," Malik said. "We appeal to the people of Parbhani and other neighbouring districts, to cooperate," he added.

Earlier in the day, the administration in Maharashtra's Pune district has also announced curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, a complete lockdown has not been announced in Pune. According to the new set of restrictions, schools and colleges in Pune will remain closed till March 31, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function till 10 pm, and food deliveries will be permitted till 11 pm, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said. Citizens will not be permitted to wander on city roads unnecessarily between 11 pm and 6 am, Rao said. Apart from this, only 50 persons will be permitted to gather at weddings, funerals and political and other social events, the official said, adding that stringent action will be taken by the police in case of violations.