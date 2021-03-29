COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC releases guidelines for hospitals, nursing homes; here's the full list

Besdies, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,414 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally beyond 27 lakh to 27,13,875.

The state had reached the 26 lakh-mark of cases only on March 25.

With 108 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection, the overall toll in Maharashtra reached 54,181.

"Of the 108 fatalities, 56 patients succumbed in the last 48 hours while 29 others died in the last week. The rest 20 deaths had occurred before the last week," the department said.

In Maharashtra, 17,874 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 23,32,453.

The state is now left with 3,25,901 active cases, the department added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,13,875, new cases: 40,414, death toll: 54,181, discharged: 23,32,453, active cases: 3,25,901, people tested so far : 1,93,58,341.