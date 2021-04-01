COVID-19 in Mumbai: As cases surge, city's top hospitals face acute shortage of ICU beds

Even as the civic body plans to increase the number of Covid beds from 13,000 to 21,000, the city is already reeling under a shortage of beds, as nearly 80 per cent of Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds in major hospitals like Nanavati, Lilavati and Bombay Hospitals are full. There are a total of 169 ICU beds vacant in private hospitals. Doctors have raised concerns over the decision of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to increase isolation beds, instead of focusing on ICU beds that are in demand.

According to the BMC Covid dashboard, there are 1,627 ICU beds, of which only 324 beds are vacant. Similarly, of the 1,000 ventilator beds, only 170 are vacant. The city is currently the second worst-affected district in the country after Pune. “Of the 480 ICU beds in private hospitals, only 169 were vacant until March 31. Of the 1,627 ICU beds of the BMC, only 155 were available,” said an official.

However, according to Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, currently, the situation is in hand and there has been a sudden rise in the numbers, causing an increased demand for beds. “There is a slight bed crunch in the private sector but ICU beds are available in the public sector. Also, we will be installing additional ICU beds in the next three days,” he said.