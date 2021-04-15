Mumbai

COVID-19 in Mumbai: 8,217 test positive, 49 succumb on day one of 'janata curfew'

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai reported 49 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,189

Mumbai: Health workers take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
(PTI Photo)

Mumbai on Thursday reported a dip in COVID-19 cases with 8,217 fresh cases. Since the last few days, cases were reported between 9k to 10k on a daily basis.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 49 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,189. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,53,159 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 85,494 active patients. On Thursday, 10,097 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,54,311. The city's recovery rate is now at 82%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 42 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Thursday tested 45,486 people.

