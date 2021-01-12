COVID-19 in Mumbai: 473 new cases reported

Maharashtra continued to report less than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for the second day. 2,936 new cases and 50 fatalities were reported, pushing its corresponding tallies to 19,74,488 and 50,151 so far. 3,282 patients have recovered and been discharged across the state. The number of recovered patients now stands at 18,71,270.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also reported less than 500 cases for the second consecutive day. 473 new cases and seven deaths were recorded. The total counts have risen 2,99,796, and 11,202, respectively. Senior officials from the state said that the COVID-19 fatalities were under control and the case fatality rate in the month of December was around 2%. “While the cases continue to decline, we have managed to keep the fatalities under control too,” said an official

Senior health officials said they have prepared vaccination centres at 511 locations across the state and they are all set to roll out the drive on the first day. 72 centres are in Mumbai and 55 are in Pune. The allotment of the centres to the districts and cities are based on the number of enrolments of beneficiaries. “We expect the first phase of the vaccination of 8,00,000 health workers to be finished in less than two months. Though there is no clarity on the stock of the doses we are getting from the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, we do not see any problem in rolling it out smoothly,” he said. Moreover, the number of centres would be increased gradually based on the need.