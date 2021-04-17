COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s active cases double in 18 days to breach 4,000-mark, death toll mounts to 894

From 1,999 to 4,032, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has reported a 100 percent increase in the number of active cases in just 18 days.

On 29, March, the twin-city had 1,999 active cases, which doubled to 4,032 on Friday (16, April) amid the stringent restrictions imposed by the state government authorities. While 6614 people tested positive for the infection in the past 18 days, only 4,675 patients have recovered and been discharged from various public and private Covid-19 care facilities in the corresponding period.

68 people have lost their lives from 29, March to 16, April, consequently the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 2.42 percent even as the recovery rate has further dipped to 86.58 percent.