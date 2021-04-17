COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s active cases double in 18 days to breach 4,000-mark, death toll mounts to 894

From 1,999 to 4,032, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has reported a 100 percent increase in the number of active cases in just 18 days.
On 29, March, the twin-city had 1,999 active cases, which doubled to 4,032 on Friday (16, April) amid the stringent restrictions imposed by the state government authorities. While 6614 people tested positive for the infection in the past 18 days, only 4,675 patients have recovered and been discharged from various public and private Covid-19 care facilities in the corresponding period.
68 people have lost their lives from 29, March to 16, April, consequently the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 2.42 percent even as the recovery rate has further dipped to 86.58 percent.
With 400 plus cases being detected on average every day this month, almost 40 percent of them needing hospitalisation, the bed crunch along with shortage of medical oxygen and lifesaving injections has worsened in almost all public and private healthcare facilities involved in treating Covid-19 patients in the twin-city. The MBMC reported 462 fresh detections on Friday.
The latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 37,042. The MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 32,116 patients have recovered from their viral infection so far. As per MBMC records 1,47,437 people were under observation, even as a total of 2,51,295 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 2, 13,870 tested negative and 37,042 positive.
While 374 reports were still awaited, nine were tagged as inconclusive. The worst affected was the Mira Road area which topped the corona chart by reporting 312 positive cases followed by 82 and 68 from the east and west side of Bhayandar.The MBMC claims to have collected more than 33,000 swab samples for testing in this month.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)