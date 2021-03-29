COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar: Active cases jump to 1999

The surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections coupled by comparatively lower recoveries has led to an alarming upward trend in the coronagraph of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), escalating worries for citizens and health department personnel.

218 more people tested positive on a single day on Holi Day (Monday). With the latest additions, the number of cumulative positive cases has reached 30,190. However, due to continuous surge in new cases and low recoveries, the number of active cases has now jumped to 1,999.

On the other hand, only 126 patients were discharged from various private and public health care facilities in the twin city on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,372.

With two more casualties, the total death count has mounted to 819. While imposing revised guidelines with accordance with government orders, municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole has once again reiterated its appeal to citizens to follow the SMS protocols by regular sanitization, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep the pandemic spread in control.

With 131 new cases, the Mira Road region topped the list followed by 46 and 41 detections reported from the east and west sides of Bhayandar respectively.