COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Lockdown imposed in Nagpur from March 15 to 21 - Here's what's allowed and what's not in the city

As cases surge in Maharashtra, Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said that complete lockdown has been imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21.
During the lockdown, essential services will continue, he said.
Raut said, "The city reported a spike in the span of 24 hours. We had a lockdown on Saturday and Sunday but people did not take it seriously. Several positive patients were found roaming around."
He added that considering the situation, he has decided to take a decision on lockdown. "From March 15 to 21, there will be a strict lockdown in the city," he said.
The Guardian Minister said that Laxminagar, Mangalwari, Hanuman Nagar Dharam Peth are the hotspot areas in the city.
Now, during the lockdown, industries will be open but private offices will remain closed.
Government offices will be allowed to function with 25% occupancy.
Liquor shops will remain closed, however, home delivery will continue.
Essential services, banks, post offices, vegetable and fruit shops, hospitals will remain open during the lockdown period.
He also urged people to not wander around unless absolutely necessary. Action will be taken again those flouting lockdown norms, he warned.
Further decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after reviewing the situation.
Raut's announcement came after CM Uddhav Thackeray said that a second lockdown could be avoided only if citizens in the state follow COVID-19 norms.
"The option of imposing a lockdown cannot be easily adopted but we will have to take a firm decision soon. We will review the situation within the next few days and take a decision,” Thackeray said. "We still appeal to people to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to avoid the second lockdown,” he added.
Mumbai city reported 1,539 cases, Pune city 1,384, Nagpur city 1,513, Nashik city 750, Yavatmal district 403, Aurangabad 560 and Pimpri Chinchwad 590. Nagpur division has reported 2,43,726 infections and 4,877 fatalities so far.
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.
