COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Lockdown imposed in Nagpur from March 15 to 21 - Here's what's allowed and what's not in the city

Raut said, "The city reported a spike in the span of 24 hours. We had a lockdown on Saturday and Sunday but people did not take it seriously. Several positive patients were found roaming around."

He added that considering the situation, he has decided to take a decision on lockdown. "From March 15 to 21, there will be a strict lockdown in the city," he said.

The Guardian Minister said that Laxminagar, Mangalwari, Hanuman Nagar Dharam Peth are the hotspot areas in the city.

Now, during the lockdown, industries will be open but private offices will remain closed.

Government offices will be allowed to function with 25% occupancy.

Liquor shops will remain closed, however, home delivery will continue.