Covid in Maharashtra: Partial lockdown imposed in Nashik and Aurangabad

Amid rising coronavirus cases, a partial lockdown has been announced in Nashik, Malegaon, and Aurangabad. The Nashik and Aurangabad District Collectors in separate orders issued on Tuesday said that schools, colleges, classes will be completely closed till further orders. In Jalgaon, the district administration has announced a three-day Janata curfew.

According to Nashik District Collector Suraj Mandhare, all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Nashik, Niphad, Malegaon, and Nandgaon will remain completely closed. Weddings will not be allowed in the city after March 15. Shops in the city and district will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. Bars and other hotels will continue to operate at 50 percent capacity. Religious, political, and social ceremonies are completely banned.

All shops excluding essential commodities will remain shut on Saturday and Sunday while all religious places will be completely closed. There are no curbs on essential services.

Mandhare has warned that strict action if a corona positive person is found walking outside their homes or quarantine centres.

Partial lockdown in Aurangabad too

The local administration has decided for a partial lockdown from March 11 to April 4 amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state’s tourism capital Aurangabad. According to the order issued by the Aurangabad district collector Sunil Chavan, public meetings, weekly markets, sports competitions, schools, colleges, will be closed. Wedding ceremonies will also not be allowed. The essential services will continue uninterrupted.

Janata Curfew in Jalgaon

The Jalgaon District Collector Abhijit Raut in the order has announced a three-day Janata curfew from March 11 beginning 8 pm to March 15 till 8 am in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation area. During this period, all markets will remain shut. Raut has urged the people to voluntarily observe the curfew and avoid crowding in a serious bid to break the virus chain.