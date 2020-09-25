COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Janata curfew now in Chandrapur and Akola

Janata curfew is back. Amidst the rise in coronavirus cases, all political parties, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), have joined hands to announce a seven days Janata Curfew in Chandrapur while it will be for five days in Akola from Friday. Traders have wholeheartedly supported the Janata curfew in Akola.

During the Janata curfew, except essential services, other services will remain shut. In the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, the progressive COVID-19 cases have crossed 3,700 at 3,792 with 4,959 cases in the district. There are 42 progressive deaths in the municipal corporation limits and 41 in the district so far.

As far as Akola is concerned, the progressive cases in the municipal corporation limits are 3,595 and 3,214 in the district. The deaths so far in the civic body area are 135 and 82 in the district. Akola had witnessed a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in June and July and again there have been spikes in September.