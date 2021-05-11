COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Decision on extending lockdown tomorrow, says health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday informed that the decision on extending lockdown in the state will be taken in the CM Uddhav Thackeray's review meeting slated to be held tomorrow.

He informed that the decision on extending the lockdown beyond May 15 up to May 31 will be notified after the meeting.

Amid the second wave, the Maharashtra government had imposed a lockdown from April 22 to May 1. It was extended to May 15 to break the virus chain.

On May 8, Tope had hinted at extending the curbs beyond May 15.

Tope had said that even though the cases are falling in 12 districts, other districts are showing an increase. "Further, the sharp rise in infection and deaths among children in the age group of 0-18 is a matter of deep concern," he added.

Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Monday, the state recorded 37,236 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 5,90,818. This is the lowest daily caseload since March 27. Besides, 549 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 76,398.

61,607 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 44,69,425. The recovery rate in the state stands at 86.97%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Mumbai reported 74 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 13,891, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,580 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,16,998.

On Sunday, 23,061 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. It is the lowest single-day count in conducting tests. On May 3, the number of tests conducted was 23,542.