COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Complete lockdown likely for 15 days; vaccination drive to continue as usual

In a serious bid to curb the rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday unanimously requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce a complete lockdown as the existing 'Break The Chain' guidelines aren't proving to be efficient. Thackeray will make the announcement in this regard at 8 pm tomorrow (Wednesday), Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Maharashtra has been reporting over 50,000 coronavirus cases every day in the last two weeks but people are still flouting the existing restrictions on movement and gatherings, Tope said.

"All the cabinet ministers expressed views in favour of a strict lockdown to minimise the spread of COVID-19. Ministers come from all corners of the state, so it also indicates that the entire state needs this measure," Tope added.

"We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision," said Tope. "Tomorrow after 8pm, the CM will announce the decision on lockdown in the state," he added.