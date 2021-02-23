COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Click here to know new guidelines for international arrivals in Mumbai

The government on February 17 issued new guidelines for international arrivals amid the spread of mutant variants of coronavirus in many countries.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) came into effect from 23.59 hours on February 22 till further orders.

In the context of the spread of mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries, the civil aviation ministry in consultation with the health and family welfare ministry has issued new guidelines for international arrivals, according to an official release.





There are fresh guidelines for all international travellers coming/transiting through flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East.





The government has suspended international scheduled flights till February 28. Overseas flights to and from India are currently operated as per air bubble agreements with various countries.

Here are the new rules for international travellers arriving in Maharashtra:

As part of the new set of guidelines, all international travellers except the ones coming through flights originating from the UK, Europe and the Middle East will have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal before their scheduled travel.

They will also have to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report with exception of those travelling to India in the exigency of death in the family. For seeking exemption, the travelling entity will have to apply to the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before boarding.

The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey and each passenger will also have to submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report, as per the guidelines.

At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening.

International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently, as per the civil aviation ministry guidelines.