Covid-19 fallout: Mumbra police nab four vehicle thieves

Amidst the pandemic, when people do not have any work or source of income, there are some people who have turned to stealing vehicles.

Mumbra police has arrested four thieves for allegedly stealing 12 motorcycles and three auto rickshaws.

The police said that the accused are identified as Arshad Shaikh (19), Suraj Saroj(19), Aaman Shaikh (20) and Sufiyan Ansari (20), all are resident of Mumbra city.

The police were receiving several complaints of bike and auto rickshaw stealing matters across the Mumbra city. Thereafter, police launched a manhunt them between June 23 to June 29.

Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector from Mumbra police station said, “We had received many complaints of vehicles being stolen in wake of pandemic. Following which we began probing the cases.”

Sanjay Galve police sub inspector from Mumbra police station said, "Based on the information, we laid a trap in Mumbra and arrested them. They used to unlock the handle of motorcycle and flee from spot."

He further said that the police has seized 12 motorcycles worth of Rs 3.80,000 and three auto rickshaw worth of Rs 2,90,000.