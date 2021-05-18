COVID-19 cases in Mumbai fall below 1,000-mark; 44 deaths reported

With the addition of 953 new COVID-19 cases on May 18, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,90,889. It is the single lowest day spike as the cases have dropped below 1,000 mark. Now, there are 32,935 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 44 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,352 data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 2,258 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,41.598.
On Tuesday 17,940 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. It is the lowest single day count of conducting tests in the last three weeks. May 18 earlier had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,642 tests.
On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected. Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000.
But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.
