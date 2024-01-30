COVID-19 Body Bag Scam: Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Appears Before ED For Questioning In Money Laundering Probe | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor, Kishori Pednekar, on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials following the ED summons in the ongoing investigation into an alleged scam related to the purchase of body bags by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, this is the second time Pednekar has appeared before the probe agency for questioning. She previously appeared before the ED in November of last year.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar arrives at the ED office for questioning in connection with the COVID body bag scam case. pic.twitter.com/DHA8s0JA0K — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

When Pednekar faced the ED officials in November, she vehemently denied any involvement in the 'influenced contract' of the body bag. She was questioned for her alleged role in instructing BMC officials to award the contract to the accused company, M/s Vedanta Innotech Pvt Ltd, and suspicious involvement in alleged inflating the cost of body bags in BMC's procurement.

Pednekar Denies Any Wrongdoing

However, Pednekar adamantly denied making any calls to BMC officials or exerting influence or pressure on any official to award the contract to the accused company. She stated that everything she did was in accordance with legal procedures and met the necessary conditions.

The ED sources revealed that after Pednekar's statement, several facts came to light during the statements of other witnesses and alleged officials. Additionally, numerous pieces of evidence were discovered, leading to her being called in for further questioning.

The ED also interrogated P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), in connection with the case. He was questioned by the ED concerning his alleged role in the selection of the contractor for awarding the contract to purchase body bags at inflated rates for individuals who succumbed to Covid-19.