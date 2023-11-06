 Covid Body Bag Scam: ED Summons Kishori Pednekar & BMC Addl Commissioner P. Velarasu
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCovid Body Bag Scam: ED Summons Kishori Pednekar & BMC Addl Commissioner P. Velarasu

Covid Body Bag Scam: ED Summons Kishori Pednekar & BMC Addl Commissioner P. Velarasu

The central agency wish to question Pednekar and Velarasu in connection with the alleged money laundering in ₹49,63, lakhs.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Kishori Pednekar (left) P. Velarasu (Right) | File pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar and BMC additional commissioner P. Velarasu for questioning them in COVID 19 Body bag case.

The central agency wish to question Pednekar and Velarasu in connection with the alleged money laundering in ₹49.63 lakhs.

According to the ED sources - Pednekar has been summoned on Wednesday, while Velarasu has been asked to remain present before ED on Tuesday.

The body bag scam case

The ED’s money laundering case is based on a criminal case filed by the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against ex-mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar. Pednekar held the position of mayor from November 2019 to March 2022. apart from Pednekar former additional municipal commissioner (Projects) and a former deputy municipal commissioner (purchase/CPD), and private contractor Vedanta Innotech PVT, and unknown other government servants, in the alleged scam involving the purchase of body bags at inflated rates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read Also
Covid Body Bag 'Scam': EOW Questions Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Again
article-image

Criminal breach of entrustment of public monies

The accused persons allegedly committed a criminal breach of entrustment of public monies to the tune of ₹49,63,200 and thereby committed the offence. IAS officer P Velrasu is AMC (projects) had handled all Covid-related procurement through CPD and the mechanical and electrical department.

The private company, M/S Vedant Innotech PVT (VIPL), is under scrutiny for allegedly supplying body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients to the BMC at ₹6,719 per bag. This rate was over two times the quoted price of ₹2,925 per bag by Care One Solution for other private hospitals or government authorities during the same period. The ECIR of ED states that the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy to favor M/s Vedanta Innotech Pvt, Ltd (VIPL), its directors, and defraud the BMC.

Read Also
Mumbai: ED Launches PMLA Probe Into Khichdi Scam & Inflated Body Bag Procurement By BMC During...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Shipping Company Director Extorted Of ₹1.97 Crore Through Threats Of Environmental...

Mumbai: Shipping Company Director Extorted Of ₹1.97 Crore Through Threats Of Environmental...

Mumbai News: India To Get 1st Ayurveda Research Centre For Cancer Cure

Mumbai News: India To Get 1st Ayurveda Research Centre For Cancer Cure

Mumbai News: 2 Brothers Held For Trying To Grab, Sell Police Land

Mumbai News: 2 Brothers Held For Trying To Grab, Sell Police Land

BMC Jumbo Covid Centre Scam: Health Official Seeks Bail in PMLA Case

BMC Jumbo Covid Centre Scam: Health Official Seeks Bail in PMLA Case

Maharashtra: Only 21 Maratha, Kunbi Students Get Scholarship

Maharashtra: Only 21 Maratha, Kunbi Students Get Scholarship