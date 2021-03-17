COVID-19: All people above 45 years of age in Maharashtra to get vaccinated?

People over 45 years of age are next in line for vaccination, according to officials from the state health department.

This indication comes on the heels of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's proposal in a virtual meeting chaired by PM Modi that all those above 45 years of age should be inoculated.

Currently, four categories of people -- healthcare and frontline workers, senior citizens and those in the 45-59 years’ category with co-morbidities -- are being vaccinated across the state.

Officials and health experts have welcomed the proposal, saying in view of the increasing number of cases, vaccinating all above 45 years would be a good decision, as with this, half the population of the state would be covered. But before this can begin, importantly, it needs to be ensured that all centres are able to handle the beneficiaries and the CoWin portal functions smoothly, to avoid any problems in future.