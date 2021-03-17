Ride-hailing app in India to offer free COVID-19 vaccination to its direct employees; becomes first mobility service to do so

Ola announced that it will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccination of more than 24,000 people which includes all the direct contractual employees of the company, consultants, advisors of the company and their immediate dependents including spouse, kids and parents.

It does not mention anything about the drivers.

This move by Ola makes it the first among the global mobility companies to announce a COVID vaccination drive for its employees.

The company added that the COVID vaccination drive will be over and above Ola's existing medical insurance policy.

The vaccination will be offered on a voluntary basis to its employees. The company ensured that it will start extending end-to-end support to those applicable employees starting with the ones above the age of 60 and those 45+ with co-morbidities.

Varun Dubey, Ola Spokesperson, said, “We are happy to announce that Ola has decided to cover vaccination costs across the group. At Ola, we prioritize the health and well-being of not only our employees and their loved ones but also our extended family who work directly with us including advisors and consultants. While this vaccine is voluntary, it is also one of the most effective tools to fight against COVID-19. As the Government gears up for the next phase of the vaccination drive, we encourage all our employees and their families to opt for the vaccine and fight against COVID-19”.