COVID-19: 8 out 10 districts in India with most numbers of active cases are from Maharashtra - Check out full list here

India has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases in several parts of the state with Maharashtra being the most affected state. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that eight out of ten districts with most number of active cases across the country.

There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar.

The Health Ministry said that COVID-19 situation is going from bad to worse recently and it is a huge cause for worry. Centre asked states reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases to ramp up testing with focus on RT-PCR, isolate promptly, trace contact, and boost healthcare resources.

Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 per cent of the 56,211 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,20,95,855, while 271 more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 1,62,114, according to the ministry's date updated at 8 am.