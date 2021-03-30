Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh declares 25 areas as containment zones — Here's a full list

A spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted the union territory of Chandigarh to put new rules and restrictions in place. 25 areas have now been designated as containment zones, much like the early days of the pandemic. The order comes into force with immediate effect, and will be in force till the end of April.

As per reports, these designated areas will be sanitized frequently, and residents have been advised to ensure strict adherence to social distancing norms, usage of masks and so on. It is unclear whether these zones will operate in the manner of containment zones amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chandigarh on Monday reported 274 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the infection count in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana to 26,468, according to a medical bulletin. No coronavirus deaths were reported on Monday from the union territory, where the infection has killed 377 people till date.

The number of active cases rose from 2,633 on Sunday to 2,746 according to the bulletin. A total of 161 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 23,345. As many as 3,08,086 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 2,80,594 tested negative while reports of 216 are awaited.

Take a look at the full list of containment zones: