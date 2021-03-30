COVID-19: 78.56% of new cases reported from 6 states including Maharashtra, Punjab

Six states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat account for 78.56 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

In the tally, Maharashtra has reported maximum cases out of the six states.

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

With 271 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,62,114, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 20th day in a row, active cases have increased to 5,40,720 comprising 4.47 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,93,021, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 24,26,50,025 samples have been tested up to March 29 with 7,85,864 samples being tested on Sunday.