COVID-19 in Mumbai: Amid surge in cases, BMC to make 2,269 beds available in private hospitals

Meanwhile, the BMC on Monday decided to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest to vacate beds for the patients with more serious symptoms.

In its order, the BMC said that no asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patient without any comorbidities will be allotted a COVID bed in any public or private hospital. It described the "needy" patient as the one with "mild or serious symptoms or a COVID-19 patient with comorbidities".

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has empowered assistant commissioners to take decisions at the ward level and stressed activation of war rooms at the ward level for better management of available beds, ICU beds, ventilators among others, as per the order.

Chahal stated all admissions should be routed through the ward level war rooms to avoid any chaos experienced during the first wave of coronavirus when several patients ran from the pillar to post to get a bed.

The civic chief also pointed out that direct admission in any COVID Care Centre or private hospitals will not be permitted without prior intimation to the ward war room.

"No asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patient without any co-morbidities be allotted COVID bed in any public/private hospital to ensure prompt availability of beds to the needy.

Urgently discharge any asymptomatic COVID positive patients admitted to any COVID hospital to vacate the beds," Chahal said.

The order stated that 80 per cent of the total beds and 100 per cent of ICU beds in private hospitals shall be kept reserved only for the allotment through the ward war rooms for COVID-19 patients.

"No direct admissions on these reserved beds to be taken by hospitals," the order said.

Chahal directed all hospitals in the megapolis to charge patients as per the rates notified by the Maharashtra government. "All the bills will be audited by the municipal auditors," the commissioner said.

Chahal also directed officials to immediately assess the structural stability and fire audit of all COVID facilities.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday recorded 5,888 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total count of positive cases went up to 3,04,562. The city reported 12 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,661.