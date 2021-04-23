COVID-19: 30 percent additional barricading for curfew in Navi Mumbai

In order to ensure that people don't roam around during the lockdown period, the Navi Mumbai police have increased the barricading at 20 more places. Police are more vigilant at the entry point to the city.

The state government has imposed strict lockdown from the night of 22nd April across the state and only essential services are allowed for movement.

While the zone of Navi Mumbai police put up traffic blockades at around 42 places, zone two decided 40 traffic blockades.

All the vehicles were being checked to ensure that people except essential services do not roam in the city.

"There is a traffic barricading at the entry point of the city like Kalamboli junction, Vashi toll plaza, Airoli toll plaza, Palaspa phata among others," said a senior police official.

While talking to the media, Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police of zone 1 said that they appeal to citizens to not step out of their homes and follow the guidelines issued by the state government and local body. "During weekend lockdown there were 30 traffic blockades which have been increased to 42," said Mengde.

Similarly, in zone 2 of Navi Mumbai police have made 4 traffic blockades under every police station.