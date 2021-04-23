Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive halted as NMMC runs out of stock

The vaccination drive for COVID-19 has once again halted under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday after the civic body ran out all the stock. The civic body had 20,000 doses of Covishield on Sunday which exhausted.

The civic body issued a statement on Thursday night about temporarily stopping vaccination drive at all centres. The civic body is running the vaccination drive at 49 centres including in private hospitals.

On average, around 7000 people are given the jabs under the NMMC area. Earlier, in the first week of April, the vaccination drive was halted after stock ran out.

So far 1.83 lakh citizens have been benefited from the vaccination drives in the city.

The civic body will announce the date of resumption of the vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) was also stopped on Wednesday at all 21 centres including private after both doses of vaccines exhausted. The civic body sought another 2500 doses to continue the drive.