COVID-19: 150 metric tonnes of medical oxygen not enough for Mumbai and Maharashtra, low as per daily demand

Seven empty tankers left Mumbai on Monday, to bring back life-saving oxygen from other states. On its return journey, the Oxygen Express will return with barely 150 metric tonnes of liquefied medical oxygen (LMO) for Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. Considering that Mumbai’s average daily demand for LMO is 210 metric tonnes, this quantity will barely be a whiff of fresh air.

The decision on whether the second Oxygen Express will depart from Boisar is still hanging in the air. Neither is there is an update on the demand made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Centre for airlifting oxygen supplies to Maharashtra with assistance from the Indian Air Force.

The Ro-Ro service with seven empty tankers, departed from the Kalamboli goods yard for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant siding at 8.05pm on Monday, going past Vasai Road, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Raipur Jn to its destination in the ECoR zone, where it will be loaded with LMO. The Central Railway built a ramp overnight within 24 hours at the Kalamboli goods yard, to facilitate the loading and unloading of tankers from the flat wagons.

“We expect over 150 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to be arrive on the Oxygen Express,” confirmed Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne.

“The average demand for LMO in Mumbai is 210 metric tonnes per day,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. If we make an hour-wise comparison, then these 150MTs would suffice for just over 17 hours. The carrying capacity of each tanker varies from 5-6MTs to 25 MTs.

State Transport Minister Anil Parab personally flagged off this train from Kalamboli on Monday. Senior railway officials said that a green corridor has been created for the Oxygen Express, which means there will be minimum red signals for this train.

While the average speed of this train is 55-60 kmph, after crossing Nagpur, on stretches of the South East Central Railway (SECR) and East Coast Railway (ECoR), there is a speed restriction of 40 kmph due to the terrain and other technical reasons. “We expect this train to reach in about 40-45 hours or so. Its return journey too will take around the same time,” said a railway official on condition of anonymity.