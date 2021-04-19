COVID-19: Patients suffering breathlessness in second wave, more oxygen needed, says Centre

Amid a massive rise in the COVID-19 cases in India, this time in the second wave of the pandemic virus, VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog said that more patients have suffered breathlessness in this wave than any other symptom, leading to a greater need for oxygen while other symptoms like body ache were higher in the first wave.

According to him, more than 70 percent patients are over 40 years of age in both waves.

"The order population continues to be more vulnerable. Only a marginally higher proportion of patients are in the younger age group despite opening up of activities," said Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the Union Health Ministry, there is no difference in the percentage of deaths between last year and now.

India today reported 2,73,810 fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in a new record since the pandemic broke out a year ago. The total caseload climbed to 1.5 crore; 1.78 lakh people have died so far.

This is the fifth consecutive day that over 2 lakh cases have been reported.

In the middle of covid crisis, many states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have flagged a shortage of oxygen to treat the rapidly rising number of Covid patients.