COVID-19: Patients suffering breathlessness in second wave, more oxygen needed, says Centre

Amid a massive rise in the COVID-19 cases in India, this time in the second wave of the pandemic virus, VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog said that more patients have suffered breathlessness in this wave than any other symptom, leading to a greater need for oxygen while other symptoms like body ache were higher in the first wave.
According to him, more than 70 percent patients are over 40 years of age in both waves.
"The order population continues to be more vulnerable. Only a marginally higher proportion of patients are in the younger age group despite opening up of activities," said Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
According to the Union Health Ministry, there is no difference in the percentage of deaths between last year and now.
India today reported 2,73,810 fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in a new record since the pandemic broke out a year ago. The total caseload climbed to 1.5 crore; 1.78 lakh people have died so far.
This is the fifth consecutive day that over 2 lakh cases have been reported.
In the middle of covid crisis, many states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have flagged a shortage of oxygen to treat the rapidly rising number of Covid patients.
On the other hand, "It is important to understand that Remdesivir isn't a magic bullet and isn't a drug that decreases mortality. We may use it as we don't have an anti-viral drug. It's of no use if given early to asymptomatic individuals or those with mild symptoms. It is also of no use if given late," said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.
Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading doctors from across the country at 4.30 pm and with top pharma companies at 6 pm on the prevailing COVID-19 situation on Monday via video conferencing, officials said.
Earlier in the day, Modi had chaired an important meeting on the situation at 11:30 am.
The meetings come amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers complaining of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking the Centre's intervention.
