COVID-19: 1.05 lakh people vaccinated in Maharashtra on April 25; tally crosses 1.43 crore

A total of 4,571 frontline workers received their first dose and 2,155 received the second dose on Sunday, the state government showed.

The state government data also showed that 65,607 people above 45 years of age received their first dose and 29,813 got the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 on Sunday.

Maharashtra has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 19,37,989 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 1,43,42,716 till date.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,43,42,716 inoculations followed by Rajasthan at 1.23 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1.17 crore.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 66,191 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 832 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 42,95,027 and the toll to 64,760. A total of 61,450 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 35,30,060.