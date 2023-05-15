 ‘Court can impose penalty on woman who pressed rape charges against BJP's Ganesh Naik’: HC lawyer
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Court can impose penalty on woman who pressed rape charges against BJP's Ganesh Naik’: HC lawyer

‘Court can impose penalty on woman who pressed rape charges against BJP's Ganesh Naik’: HC lawyer

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre has written to CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis asking for a high-level inquiry against the complainant for filing false cases of rape and threat.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik | File

In the matter of a woman withdrawing a rape complaint against BJP Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, legal experts said it’s up to Naik to see how to proceed with the case. Meanwhile, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking for a high-level inquiry against the 48-year-old complainant for filing false cases of rape and threat.

High Court lawyer Chitra Salunkhe said that the nature of the allegation has the potential of destroying one’s life and career. She said a deep investigation is required to know the reason why she made such serious allegations and later withdrew them, adding that it is only Naik who can complain against the woman.

Instigator 'will be called' during probe

“She has the right to withdraw the case but the person who instigated her will be called during the investigation. She will have to produce proof of who instigated her and how,” said Salunkhe.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik raises 245 objections during Draft Development Plan hearing
article-image

'People file such cases in anger and later withdraw them'

Supreme Court lawyer Arvind Singh said that the court can impose a penalty on the woman for making false allegations. “In a case, where a long relationship is seen, the court allows it to withdraw. In many cases, people file such cases in anger and later withdraw them,” said Singh. He added that the person against whom she made false allegations can file a defamation case.

“As both of them are adults and were allegedly in a relationship, the charges could have been made in anger and anguish and now want to settle the dispute. In such a scenario, the court allows withdrawal. But the court can impose a penalty on the complainant,” said Singh.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik attends opening of 40+ cricket tournament in Ghansoli
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss Marathi star Dadus detained for 'firing' at wedding (WATCH)

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss Marathi star Dadus detained for 'firing' at wedding (WATCH)

Mumbai News: Slew of sops in store for housing societies related to deemed conveyance &...

Mumbai News: Slew of sops in store for housing societies related to deemed conveyance &...

Mumbai: Failed fire dept candidates cry foul, considering legal options

Mumbai: Failed fire dept candidates cry foul, considering legal options

Maharashtra: Railway Ministry launches 'One Station One Product' scheme across 69 stations

Maharashtra: Railway Ministry launches 'One Station One Product' scheme across 69 stations

Mumbai News: BMC requires minimum 5,000 PAP homes in each zone

Mumbai News: BMC requires minimum 5,000 PAP homes in each zone