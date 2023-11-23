Court Allows Passport Renewal for Anil Deshmukh's Son In Money Laundering Case, Rejects ED's Objections

Salil Deshmukh |

The special court overseeing the money laundering case against former home minister Anil Deshmukh has granted permission for his son, Salil, to renew his passport for ten years. The court observed that pending criminal prosecution should not serve as a reason to object to the renewal of a passport. Salil sought the court's permission for the renewal and directed the Enforcement Directorate to hand over his passport for the process. The passport reportedly expired on January 14 of the previous year.

ED opposes plea

The Enforcement Directorate opposed the plea, arguing that Salil had not cooperated with the investigation despite receiving summons. Additionally, the agency contended that renewing a passport for ten years is typically permitted in general cases, not in instances where the accused is facing trial. The agency expressed concerns that Salil might abscond following the renewal of the passport.

The court dismissed these objections, stating, "It is not the case of the prosecution that the applicant (Salil) has breached any of the conditions imposed upon him while enlarging on bail. It is pertinent to note that the application is filed for permission for the renewal of the passport. The prosecution has not put forth valid grounds for rejection of the application. Merely the applicant being prosecuted under PMLA is not sufficient to deny permission to the applicant for the renewal of the passport."

Allegations against Salil by ED

The Enforcement Directorate alleges that Salil played a key role in raising bogus share capital in Zodiac Dealcom Private Limited. Additionally, he is accused of infusing fake share capital into M/s Flourish Properties Pvt. Ltd., controlled by dummy directors, and using the capital to purchase lands in the name of M/s. Premier Port Links Pvt. Ltd. The ED further accuses him of acquiring shares of M/s. Premier Port Links Pvt. Ltd. for a nominal amount and becoming a 50 per cent owner of assets amounting to ₹5.34 crore in the said company.