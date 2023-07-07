Bombay HC Dismisses Anil Deshmukh's Plea | File

The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by the former Home Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, seeking documents based on which cases were registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and SG Dige dismissed the petition as neither Deshmukh nor his lawyer was present before the court for the hearing.

In April 2022, the CBI conducted a preliminary enquiry before registering an FIR against Deshmukh. NCP leader then approached the HC seeking that he be given the CBI’s preliminary report and other documents so that he could know the basis on which the FIR was filed against him.

Deshmukh, arrested in November 2021, is facing alleged corruption and money laundering cases registered by CBI and ED respectively.