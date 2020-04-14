Coronavirus update: Maharashtra govt mum on relaxation in less-hit areas

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Monday issued a notification on extending the lockdown till April 30. However, the notification is silent on the introduction of further curbs or relaxation in areas less affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, after his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had announced that the lockdown will be extended minimum up to April 30.

The notification signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said, "In exercise of powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Act, 1897 and of all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the state government hereby directs that the lockdown orders issued vide notification dated March 25, 2020 shall now be extended up to and inclusive of April 30, 2020."

The notification comes when the Maharashtra coronavirus positive patient count surged to a record 2,334 with 160 deaths as of Monday. There was a rise of 352 patients and 11 deaths on Monday. Of the 2,334 patients, 1,703 patients and 110 deaths are in Mumbai. The state government is concerned over the death rate of 6 to 7 per cent.