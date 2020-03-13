Coronavirus update in India: Do not come to court unless 'extreme emergency', lawyers' body urges litigants

Mumbai: The threat of the pandemic of coronavirus has knocked the Bombay High Court door with the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) recommending a slew of measures to be undertaken to avoid any spread of the virus.

One such measure comes in the form of a directive to all the litigants as well as advocates to avoid coming to the court unless there is an 'extreme emergency'.

The notification issued by the BBA states that the HC administration through Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari has accepted the recommendations.