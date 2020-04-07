Coronavirus update: Hell & Back/Survivor’s tip – Keep your nerve

Mumbai: Having been through the current equivalent of hell and back, a technician from Chembur, who has not just survived but fully recovered from coronavirus, has this message for the rest of us: Running scared? Do not panic, this disease is not insurmountable, as is the popular perception. Banging on plates, creating a din or lighting candles too will not work, he says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the powers-that-be must focus on important issues like increased, affordable testing to fight the virus. "I think there is nothing much to panic. Everyone must remain calm and, most importantly, follow the doctor's instructions and abide by health advisories.

Stay indoors and break the chain, so that the virus does not spread further," said Namdev Sable, 54, a resident of Tata Colony, Chembur. According to Namdev's son Kanishk, 23, his father had no travel history and is most likely a case of local transmission.

"He was home for at least 11 days and was on medication prescribed by our colony doctor. Since his condition did not improve, we got him tested and found he was infected. He was admitted to SevenHills hospital," said Kanishk.

"Subsequently, the civic officials contacted us and the rest of our family was taken to Kasturba Hospital, where I was kept in isolation as I tested negative but my mother was shifted to SevenHills since she was found to be infected," he added.

Soon the entire colony was sealed by civic officials and every household was asked to follow quarantine rules strictly. "There was too much panic in our colony. It is obvious that people are so scared that no one wanted to speak to us.