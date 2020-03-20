Coronavirus Update: Five people who tested negative will be discharged soon, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

While over 200 people in India have tested positive for coronovirus, there's some good news for Maharashtra as five people who have now been tested negative will be discharged soon, says state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Senior health officials said two out of five people who tested positive are from Mumbai. “These patients were earlier tested positive but after proper dosage of medicines have now tested negative in the last 24 hours,” he said.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the reports of two patients who were undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Kasturba hospital have now tested negative. “Though these patients have been tested negative they will be discharged after 14 days, till then they will be kept in the normal ward of the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, three new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, taking the toll to 52. Currently, all of them have been hospitalised and undergoing treatment.

Earlier, a 64-year-old who was undergoing treatment in Kasturba hospital succumbed to the virus last week.