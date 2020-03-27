Coronavirus update: Aarti performed at Mumbadevi Temple by priests amid lockdown

On March 16, several leading temples in Mumbai closed darshan, including Mumbadevi Temple. The temple earlier had said that darshan for devotees will be closed till further orders in the view of Covid-19.

The state's death toll has risen to 5, including two women, both 65, who passed away on March 24 and March 26. Besides, a Philippines national who had recovered from coronavirus infections but has since died, as the cause of death was different, is not counted in the corona death toll.

On Friday, five persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region- four in Nagpur city and another in Gondia district.