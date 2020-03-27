Coronavirus update: Aarti performed at Mumbadevi Temple by priests amid lockdown

On Friday, aarti was performed by priests and temple trustees at Mumbadevi Temple on the third day of Chaitra Navratri in Mumbai.
While priests and temple trustees performed aarti, Devotees gathered outside the temple to see 'aarti' through a TV as the entry in temple has been restricted due to coronavirus lockdown.
On March 16, several leading temples in Mumbai closed darshan, including Mumbadevi Temple. The temple earlier had said that darshan for devotees will be closed till further orders in the view of Covid-19.
The state's death toll has risen to 5, including two women, both 65, who passed away on March 24 and March 26. Besides, a Philippines national who had recovered from coronavirus infections but has since died, as the cause of death was different, is not counted in the corona death toll.
On Friday, five persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region- four in Nagpur city and another in Gondia district.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)