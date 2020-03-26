Coronavirus lockdown: Siddhivinayak Temple Trust celebrates Gudi Padwa by distributing food, water to police personnel

On March 16, entry of devotees into Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai was closed till further notice.

Earlier, the temple administration of Siddhivinayak were taking precautions to avoid the disease. Speaking to ANI Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Chairman, Adesh Bandekar said, "We are providing sanitizers to all the devotees in the temple and where they stand in a queue holding the railings, are being cleaned in every 30 minutes."

"We have provided masks to every security guard who comes in contact with people the most and we have taken all the important measures to prevent coronavirus," he added.

On Thursday, the total tally of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra reached 124 on Thursday after two new cases of the infection were reported in Thane and Mumbai respectively.