Coronavirus update: 40% patients admitted in city are not from Mumbai

Mumbai: Nearly 40 per cent coronavirus positive patients, who are being treated in Mumbai, are from outside the city. This was revealed by the information gathered by BMC and state health department. Of the total 278 patients admitted in Mumbai’s various hospitals, 40% are from outside the city.

BMC has appealed to the government to further strengthen facilities in the adjoining cities to ease out the burden. State health department officer told FPJ, ’’Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is struggling to cope up with the situation with the available health infrastructure.

If the number of coronavirus patients rises fast, the civic body has cited it may have to struggle to treat those patients. Already the proposal of three isolation centres at BKC Convention Centre, NSE Exhibition Centre at Goregaon and NSCI Complex, Worli are under the consideration.