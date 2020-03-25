Coronavirus update: 15-year-old Mumbai boy appearing for SSC exam tests positive for COVID-19

On Monday, a 15-year-old boy from Mumbai was tested positive for coronavirus. After the boy was tested positive for COVID-19, the boy was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.

According to a report by India Today, the boy was appearing for SSC board exams, along with 36 other students at an exam centre in South Mumbai. After he was tested positive for COVID-19, on Tuesday BMC made a list of all the students who appeared for the exam at the same centre. The list was later shared with concerned wards for locating these students.