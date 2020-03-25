Coronavirus update: 15-year-old Mumbai boy appearing for SSC exam tests positive for COVID-19

On Monday, a 15-year-old boy from Mumbai was tested positive for coronavirus. After the boy was tested positive for COVID-19, the boy was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.
According to a report by India Today, the boy was appearing for SSC board exams, along with 36 other students at an exam centre in South Mumbai. After he was tested positive for COVID-19, on Tuesday BMC made a list of all the students who appeared for the exam at the same centre. The list was later shared with concerned wards for locating these students.
The boy's father had a travel history to Delhi. And was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21. After which the student and other members of family were tested.
Maharashtra reported five new coronavirus cases since Tuesday night, taking the number of cases in the state to 112, the highest in the country so far. The latest cases are from Sangli district, where five members of a family in Islampur tested coronavirus positive.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 on Wednesday while the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country was revised down to nine, according to Health Ministry data.
