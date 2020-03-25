Want to be tested for coronavirus at home in Mumbai? Call BMC at 022- 47085085. Details inside

On Tuesday evening, PM Modi urged people not to step out of their homes during these trying times.

It is like a curfew, tougher than the Janata Curfew," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation.

He urged Indians to forget what stepping out feels like; otherwise, the entire country will go back 21 years, he warned. "There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes," Modi said and announced an emergency financial package of Rs 15,000 crore for healthcare.

The announcement comes close on the heels of more than 500 country-wide coronavirus cases and ten deaths. Giving the rationale for the lockdown, he pointed out how most capable nations like the United States had become helpless despite having the best health services.